The Canadian Press

Jakub Stancl scored with 11.7 seconds left in regulation to send Canada home from the world junior hockey championship. The Canadians trailed 2-0 early, but fought back to tie things and carried the play before Stancl’s deflected shot sent the Czechs to the semifinals.

