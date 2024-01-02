Canada crashes out of world juniors in stunning quarterfinal loss to Czechia
Jakub Stancl scored with 11.7 seconds left in regulation to send Canada home from the world junior hockey championship. The Canadians trailed 2-0 early, but fought back to tie things and carried the play before Stancl’s deflected shot sent the Czechs to the semifinals.
The Canadian Press
