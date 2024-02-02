Skip to main content
Some of Canada's famous prognosticating rodents appeared to reach a consensus on Groundhog Day, predicting an early spring. Ontario's Wiarton Willie and Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam did not see their shadows. According to centuries-old folklore, that's good news for Canadians tired of wintry weather.

