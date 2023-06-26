Canada’s largest Pride parade marches through Toronto
Massive crowds thronged the streets of Toronto under sunny skies on June 25 to watch Canada's largest Pride parade pass. Colourfully-clad attendees cheered, danced, fluttered rainbow fans to beat the heat and blew bubbles in a show of support and celebration for the LGBTQ community, which has faced a growing number of threats and witnessed attacks on long-sought rights in recent months.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos