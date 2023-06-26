Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Massive crowds thronged the streets of Toronto under sunny skies on June 25 to watch Canada's largest Pride parade pass. Colourfully-clad attendees cheered, danced, fluttered rainbow fans to beat the heat and blew bubbles in a show of support and celebration for the LGBTQ community, which has faced a growing number of threats and witnessed attacks on long-sought rights in recent months.

The Canadian Press

