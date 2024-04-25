Canadian couple in limelight after claims of 'Nessie' sighting
A Canadian couple living in Britain have been thrust into the limelight after capturing images claiming to show the Loch Ness monster. Parry Malm and Shannon Wiseman say they spotted something floating in the famed Scottish lake while on vacation. (April 24)
The Canadian Press
