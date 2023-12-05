Skip to main content
At a rally on Parliament Hill on Dec. 4, relatives of Judih Weinstein Haggai say she is believed to be held hostage by Hamas, and they want an end to what they call a cycle of violence. And the mother of a Montreal man killed by Hamas in Israel, Alexandre Look, urges Canadian leaders to take antisemitism seriously.

