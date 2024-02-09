Ceremony marks one-year anniversary of Quebec daycare bus crash
Balloons floated into the sky as a community north of Montreal gathered on Feb. 8 to remember two children killed when a bus smashed through the front of a daycare last year. Parents and daycare officials say the pain remains one year after the tragedy.
The Canadian Press
