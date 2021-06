Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowessess First Nation guides viewers of a virtual press conference through drone footage of a burial site with 751 unmarked graves, discovered in the Roman Catholic cemetery at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan. He advises that the footage might be triggering and the number for the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419. A phone line has also been set up in Saskatchewan at 306-522-7494.

The Globe and Mail