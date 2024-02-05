Skip to main content

Police in London, Ont., spoke Monday for the first time about charges laid against five former junior hockey players over an alleged sexual assault in 2018. The Globe's Robyn Doolittle recaps a statement from the London police chief that included an apology to the alleged victim, though he declined to comment in detail about why the investigation was closed in 2019 and then reopened in 2022. The players’ lawyers have denied the allegations.

