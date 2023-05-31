Displaced residents talk about being evacuated from Halifax-area wildfire
Displaced homeowners were longing to return home as the Halifax-area wildfire evacuation entered its fourth day. Some residents are wondering if their pets are alive, while others want to get to their homes to retrieve medicine, but firefighters say it is still potentially dangerous. (May 31, 2023)
The Canadian Press
