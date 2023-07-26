Dramatic helicopter rescue of hikers from B.C. forest fire
Three hikers at the top of Mount Bruce, B.C. were fortunate to be rescued by helicopter on Monday after a forest fire swept their trail. Seeing their empty car and the approaching fire, the helicopter crew searched out the hikers and airlifted them to safety.
