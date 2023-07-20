Faster Toronto-Quebec City railway inches forward
The federal government is slowing the timeline on a faster passenger railway set to stretch from Toronto to Quebec City. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says he hopes the high-frequency rail line will be running by the mid-2030s — rather than the early 2030s, which he projected as recently as March.
The Canadian Press
