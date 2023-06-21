Flag raised in Ottawa to honour residential school survivors
The federal government raised a Survivors' Flag on Parliament Hill June 21 to honour Indigenous people forced to attend residential schools on National Indigenous Peoples Day. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said reconciliation is everyone's responsibility.
The Canadian Press
