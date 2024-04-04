Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu says Ottawa left him open to Chinese-language misinformation in the 2021 election. Documents presented at an inquiry into foreign interference show federal officials knew of a misinformation campaign targeting Conservatives, but weren’t sure whether Beijing was responsible. Chiu says Ottawa should have made this public at the time.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos