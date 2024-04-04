Former MP says Ottawa left him open to Chinese misinformation
Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu says Ottawa left him open to Chinese-language misinformation in the 2021 election. Documents presented at an inquiry into foreign interference show federal officials knew of a misinformation campaign targeting Conservatives, but weren’t sure whether Beijing was responsible. Chiu says Ottawa should have made this public at the time.
The Canadian Press
