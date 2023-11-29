Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announces deal with Google on Online News Act
Ottawa has agreed to set a $100-million yearly cap on payments that Google will be required to make to media companies when the government's controversial online news legislation takes effect. The announcement has the Liberals bending to the tech giant's demands after Google threatened to follow Meta in removing news from its platform. But Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are selling it as a victory.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos