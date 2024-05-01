Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Canadian Press

Organizers of the seven FIFA World Cup soccer matches coming to Vancouver in 2026 say the estimated cost of hosting the event will be between $483-million and $581-million, including costs for the city, the province and stadium upgrades. (Apr. 30)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos