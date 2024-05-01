Hosting costs for 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver may hit $581-million
Organizers of the seven FIFA World Cup soccer matches coming to Vancouver in 2026 say the estimated cost of hosting the event will be between $483-million and $581-million, including costs for the city, the province and stadium upgrades. (Apr. 30)
The Canadian Press
