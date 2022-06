Nurses at Pangnirtung’s understaffed health centre were begging for help from the territorial government in the summer of 2021 as TB spread and officials held off on publicly declaring an outbreak, a Globe investigation found. While extra staff have arrived and a satellite clinic has opened in the hamlet after months of delay, some residents say the Government of Nunavut isn’t doing enough to combat a disease that has long plagued Inuit communities.

The Globe and Mail