After you have filed a freedom of information (FOI) request, you may hit some roadblocks. What if your request was overdue? What if the documents you got back were redacted? Or, worse yet, what if you were told the documents you were seeking didn’t exist? Globe investigative reporter Tom Cardoso explains how to appeal an FOI decision. Visit the Secret Canada site for more: https://www.secretcanada.com/

The Globe and Mail