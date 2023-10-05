Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Incoming Manitoba premier Wab Kinew said on Oct. 4 that the hard work begins now as his New Democrats work to fulfil their campaign promise to fix health care in the province. Kinew says that work includes adding front-line health staff while building new emergency rooms and a cancer care facility.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos