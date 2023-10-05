Incoming Manitoba premier Wab Kinew says focus turns to fixing health care
Incoming Manitoba premier Wab Kinew said on Oct. 4 that the hard work begins now as his New Democrats work to fulfil their campaign promise to fix health care in the province. Kinew says that work includes adding front-line health staff while building new emergency rooms and a cancer care facility.
The Canadian Press
