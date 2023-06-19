Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Adrian Stimson says his design concept chosen for the national monument to Canada’s mission in Afghanistan was inspired by the traditional Indigenous medicine wheel and by the stark industrial nature of the Armed Forces bases he visited. Stimson, who is a member of the Siksika Nation, is a veteran and took part in the Canadian Forces Artist Program in 2010.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos