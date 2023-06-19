Indigenous artist’s design chosen for Afghan war monument
Adrian Stimson says his design concept chosen for the national monument to Canada’s mission in Afghanistan was inspired by the traditional Indigenous medicine wheel and by the stark industrial nature of the Armed Forces bases he visited. Stimson, who is a member of the Siksika Nation, is a veteran and took part in the Canadian Forces Artist Program in 2010.
The Canadian Press
