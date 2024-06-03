Justin Trudeau raises Pride flag on Parliament Hill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside ministers and MPs from all major political parties, raised the Pride flag on Parliament Hill. Mr. Trudeau says when he became the first prime minister to march in Pride parades, some wondered whether it was still necessary, since much progress had been made. He says no one is raising such questions in 2024.
The Canadian Press
