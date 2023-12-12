Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder
Police announce new charges of 14 counts of second-degree murder against Kenneth Law, raising the number of charges to 28 in the case against the Mississauga man, who was arrested on allegations that he had aided suicides by shipping people a potentially lethal substance. Police say over 1,200 packages were shipped globally.
The Globe and Mail
