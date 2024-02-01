Liberals introduce legislation to delay assisted dying expansion until 2027
The Liberal government is introducing legislation that will delay its controversial plan to expand access to medical assistance in dying to include people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Senators Pamela Wallin and Stan Kutcher say the delay should not be happening.
