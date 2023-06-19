Manitoba community comes together in prayer for crash victims
Members of St. George’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dauphin, Man., came together June 18 to pray after a bus crash on June 15 killed 15 and injured 10. Father Brent Kuzyk says it’s important for those in the community to address the tragedy head on so they can work toward healing.
