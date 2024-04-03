Manitoba’s NDP government delivers tax cuts, funding for safe consumption site in budget
The Manitoba government is delivering on promised rebates and tax cuts in its spring budget, while also changing property taxes in a way that will see many homeowners and commercial property owners paying more. The NDP government’s first budget since last October’s election also promises $2.5 million for the development of a supervised consumption site.
