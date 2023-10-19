Manitoba’s new premier, cabinet sworn in
Wab Kinew was sworn-in as Manitoba premier and named his lineup of cabinet ministers in a colourful ceremony filled with music and customs from the many Indigenous communities in the province. Kinew said his diverse cabinet, which includes all regions of the province, sends a message to young people.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos