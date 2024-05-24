McDavid scores in double overtime as Oilers beat Stars
Oilers superstar Connor McDavid took a double-minor for high-sticking in overtime and wasted a glorious chance before finally scoring the winner in double overtime to help Edmonton grab home-ice advantage from the Dallas Stars in game one of NHL's Western Conference final on May 23.
The Canadian Press
