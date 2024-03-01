Skip to main content
Ruby Chopstix hopes to give back to the marginalized communities who welcomed her as she was starting her drag journey six years ago. In January, the self-proclaimed Asian pop princess of Winnipeg was crowned the first drag artist-in-residence at the Rainbow Resource Centre, a LGBTQ+ and two-spirit advocacy organization.

