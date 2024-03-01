Meet Ruby Chopstix, Manitoba's first drag artist-in-residence
Ruby Chopstix hopes to give back to the marginalized communities who welcomed her as she was starting her drag journey six years ago. In January, the self-proclaimed Asian pop princess of Winnipeg was crowned the first drag artist-in-residence at the Rainbow Resource Centre, a LGBTQ+ and two-spirit advocacy organization.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos