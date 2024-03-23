Mila Mulroney speaks to guests at a reception after former PM's state funeral
Mila and Mark Mulroney spoke to guests at an event following the state funeral for former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal on Saturday. Mila cited her late husband when she said "life goes on". Son Mark praised Elizabeth Theodora Lapham, one of Mr. Mulroney's granddaughters, for her singing during the funeral service.
