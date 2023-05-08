Skip to main content
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly wrote in a statement that Canada has declared the Toronto-based diplomat as "persona non grata."

