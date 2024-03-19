MPs approve softened NDP motion on Israel-Gaza
Members of Parliament have approved an Israel-Gaza motion in the House of Commons that pushes the government to “actively pursue” the establishment of a Palestinian state. The original motion, introduced by the NDP, had called on Canada to officially recognize Palestine. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says it was important for the government to work together on this issue.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos