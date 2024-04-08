Skip to main content
Not even the vital business of Parliament was enough to keep MPs from slipping outside to glimpse celestial history. Dozens of elected officials, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, gathered on the Hill to crane their necks skyward to look at the solar eclipse. (April 8, 2024)

