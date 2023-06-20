Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

A survivor-led committee announced plans to build a national monument honouring survivors and victims of Canada’s residential school system on the west side of Parliament Hill. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person to take on that role, said during a ceremony that the monument is a significant step towards reconciliation.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos