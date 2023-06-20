National residential schools monument to be built on Parliament Hill
A survivor-led committee announced plans to build a national monument honouring survivors and victims of Canada’s residential school system on the west side of Parliament Hill. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person to take on that role, said during a ceremony that the monument is a significant step towards reconciliation.
The Canadian Press
