NDP MP calls for speaker's resignation after honouring man who served in Nazi SS unit
NDP MP Peter Julian is calling for the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Commons after a man who served in a Nazi SS unit was invited to attend Parliament. Speaker Anthony Rota invited Yaroslav Hunka, who served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, to a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 22.
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos