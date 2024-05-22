Skip to main content
The NDP are accusing the Trudeau government of bungling measures meant to evacuate relatives of Canadians from the Gaza Strip. On May 22, 2024 NDP MPs were joined by Palestinian-Canadians who say federal officials have given them false hope and conflicting information, making it impossible to get their relatives from Gaza to Canada.

