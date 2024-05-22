NDP slam Liberals on slow Gaza resettlement
The NDP are accusing the Trudeau government of bungling measures meant to evacuate relatives of Canadians from the Gaza Strip. On May 22, 2024 NDP MPs were joined by Palestinian-Canadians who say federal officials have given them false hope and conflicting information, making it impossible to get their relatives from Gaza to Canada.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos