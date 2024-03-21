Newfoundland fishers protest for a second day against the provincial budget
The N.L. government says it plans to deliver its budget, despite a second day of protests on March 21 outside the legislature, involving fishers who want fewer regulations in the province's fishery. The day before, protesters forced the province to delay the budget presentation.
The Canadian Press
