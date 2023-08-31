Northwest Territories premier urges residents not to go home until told it’s safe
Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane is pleading with evacuees not to go home until they’re told it’s safe. Nearly 70 per cent of territory residents have been forced from their homes due to wildfires. (Aug. 30, 2023)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos