The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season, as meteorologists monitor a tropical storm that could pick up steam as it moves up the Atlantic coast. John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, says Nova Scotians should prepare for hurricanes by putting together an emergency kit with food, water, medications and important documents. (Aug. 24)

