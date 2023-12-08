Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government will require oil and gas companies to cut emissions 35 to 38 per cent below 2019 levels under a new emissions cap policy. Alberta Liberal MP and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says this is not about cutting production but rather capping emissions to help slow climate change.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos