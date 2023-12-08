Oil and gas companies must cut emissions more than one-third by 2030 under new federal policy
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government will require oil and gas companies to cut emissions 35 to 38 per cent below 2019 levels under a new emissions cap policy. Alberta Liberal MP and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says this is not about cutting production but rather capping emissions to help slow climate change.
The Canadian Press
