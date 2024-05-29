Ontario legislator makes history at Queen's Park with speech in Oji-Cree
New Democrat Sol Mamakwa, of the Kingfisher Lake First Nation, spoke in Oji-Cree addressing Queen's Park in his own language and marking the first time a language other than English and French has been allowed by officials in Ontario's legislative chamber on May 28.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos