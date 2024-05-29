Skip to main content
New Democrat Sol Mamakwa, of the Kingfisher Lake First Nation, spoke in Oji-Cree addressing Queen's Park in his own language and marking the first time a language other than English and French has been allowed by officials in Ontario's legislative chamber on May 28.

