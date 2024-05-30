Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made comments suggesting immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Speaking at an unrelated event in Toronto, Ford said people should not come to Canada if they're "going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this." (May 30, 2024)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos