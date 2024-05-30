Ontario Premier suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made comments suggesting immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Speaking at an unrelated event in Toronto, Ford said people should not come to Canada if they're "going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this." (May 30, 2024)
The Canadian Press
