Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Karen Brown, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, says that her union members would not accept an arbitration agreement proposed by the province and accepted by her high school counterparts. The elementary teachers will instead file for conciliation to address issues of teacher compensation, benefits and class room supports which Brown says are unique from those at the high school level.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos