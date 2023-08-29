Ontario’s elementary teachers union refuses arbitration with province, moves towards voting on strike
Karen Brown, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, says that her union members would not accept an arbitration agreement proposed by the province and accepted by her high school counterparts. The elementary teachers will instead file for conciliation to address issues of teacher compensation, benefits and class room supports which Brown says are unique from those at the high school level.
The Canadian Press
