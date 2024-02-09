Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge on Feb. 8 accused Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40-million in annual regulatory relief because of changes to licensing fees. That's the same amount the company says its news division, which includes CTV News and BNN Bloomberg, is losing annually. It says it will cut 4,800 jobs, even though its parent company is still making money.

The Canadian Press