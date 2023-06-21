Police seize hundreds of firearms, some 3D-printed, in operation spanning eight provinces
Police have arrested 45 people and seized 440 firearms, including 71 3D-printed handguns, following an operation that included 64 searches spanning Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
The Canadian Press
