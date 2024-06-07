Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Canadian Press

Police forcefully broke up a protest outside the McGill University administration building, a few hundred metres away from the encampment that has been set up since late April on the downtown campus. Protesters occupied the administration building and about 200 people gathered outside, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans before police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. (June 7, 2024)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos