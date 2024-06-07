Police use tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill
Police forcefully broke up a protest outside the McGill University administration building, a few hundred metres away from the encampment that has been set up since late April on the downtown campus. Protesters occupied the administration building and about 200 people gathered outside, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans before police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. (June 7, 2024)
The Canadian Press
