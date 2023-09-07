Quebec judge to lead public inquiry into foreign interference
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josée Hogue will lead a public inquiry into foreign interference. She is tasked with investigating allegations China, Russia or other foreign actors attempted to interfere in the past two federal elections. (Sept. 7, 2023)
The Canadian Press
