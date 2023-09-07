Skip to main content
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josée Hogue will lead a public inquiry into foreign interference. She is tasked with investigating allegations China, Russia or other foreign actors attempted to interfere in the past two federal elections. (Sept. 7, 2023)

