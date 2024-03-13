Quebec tables $158-billion budget with $11-billion deficit
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard says he will delay the province’s return to a balanced budget by up to two years as he tabled a budget with an $11-billion deficit on March 12. He blames the higher-than-expected deficit on what he described as a stalled economy.
The Canadian Press
