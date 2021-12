As delegates on a mission of truth and reconciliation prepare to meet the pontiff on Dec. 17, the Vatican Museums opened part of their collection of Indigenous artifacts from Canada to The Globe including a rare, antique Inuvialuit kayak made of sealskin. It is believed to be one of only six of these kayaks in existence. The museum is looking to pinpoint where exactly the kayak came from and connect with Inuit community members and experts to help restore it.

