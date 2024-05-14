Renovations at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena begin
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment held a ceremonial groundbreaking at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto, trumpeting the second phase of renovations designed to upgrade the fan experience at Maple Leafs and Raptors games. The second of four phases is focused on improving the 100 level of the 25-year-old arena.
The Canadian Press
