A plan has been launched to feed a stranded killer whale calf that has been alone in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks after its pregnant mother died. Paul Cottrell, a marine mammal co-ordinator with the federal Fisheries Department, says the young orca appears healthy and remains active.

