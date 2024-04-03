Rescue team will attempt to feed stranded B.C. killer whale calf
A plan has been launched to feed a stranded killer whale calf that has been alone in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks after its pregnant mother died. Paul Cottrell, a marine mammal co-ordinator with the federal Fisheries Department, says the young orca appears healthy and remains active.
The Canadian Press
