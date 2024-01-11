Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

A judge in New Brunswick has finally cleared Walter Gillespie and Robert Mailman of a murder charge that hung over them for more than half their lives. But the two men say they still feel caged by the legal battle that came to define their lives. The Canadian Press interviewed Gillespie in his apartment, while Mailman, who has terminal liver cancer, joined the exchange by phone.

The Canadian Press

