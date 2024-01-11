Sense of loss haunts New Brunswick men cleared of murder
A judge in New Brunswick has finally cleared Walter Gillespie and Robert Mailman of a murder charge that hung over them for more than half their lives. But the two men say they still feel caged by the legal battle that came to define their lives. The Canadian Press interviewed Gillespie in his apartment, while Mailman, who has terminal liver cancer, joined the exchange by phone.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos